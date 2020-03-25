Virginia Beach parks remain open; playgrounds and amenities to close

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Parks & Recreation announced on Wednesday that while parks remain open, certain amenities will close to facilitate in preventing the coronavirus spread.

Effective Thursday, March 26 all playgrounds, basketball courts, volleyball courts, dog parks, and skate parks will be closed until at least April 23.

The larger playgrounds at popular parks have been barricaded with signage that states “closed until further notice,” according to a Facebook post. This includes Grommet Island at the Oceanfront, Kids Cove at Mount Trashmore, Little Island, Red Wing.

While playgrounds at smaller parks and neighborhood parks are not barricaded, they are closed to the public and residents. This includes more than 150 parks.

The complete list of Virginia Beach parks can be found online.

The website currently says that parks are open from 7:30 a.m. until the posted closing time.

The city also stated on its Facebook page that while shelters are not currently closed, they will consider closing them to prevent them from being used as gathering spots.

Visitors should continue to practice social distancing and following proper health guidelines.

Complete list of local facilities that are closed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

