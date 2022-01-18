Virginia Beach City Workers Union to rally for collective bargaining at council meeting

VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) — The recently formed Virginia Beach City Workers Union says it plans to rally for collective bargaining ahead of Tuesday night’s city council meeting.

UE Local 111 will demonstrate outside city hall and hold a news conference at 5:30 p.m. They’ll also speak at the council meeting.

Members say they’re demanding a real voice for safety, dignity, living wages and an end to institutional racism on the job.

“Dr. Martin Luther King Jr took his last stand supporting city workers in Memphis, Tennessee demanding these same rights,” the union wrote. “The 1,300-strong sanitation workers’ strike in 1968 was sparked by the deaths of two Black city workers, Echol Cole and Robert Walker, who had been crushed on the job by a malfunctioning truck. As the nation celebrates the King holiday, this action will honor his real legacy as we request that the Virginia Beach City Council pass a resolution in support of Collective Bargaining.”

A new law signed by former Gov. Ralph Northam last May allows public workers to engage in collective bargaining if local governing bodies agree to recognize them. City workers were already sharing their demands for fair wages and more in 2020 ahead of the new law taking effect.

Tuesday’s council meeting starts at 6 p.m. Look for updates coming up.