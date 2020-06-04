Live Now
Virginia Beach City Public Schools to host race, equity panel discussion

Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach City Public Schools announced the partnership with leaders across Virginia to bring the community a virtual forum discussing race, equity, and recent events.

The Zoom stream titled “How to Talk About Equity, Race and Recent Events is scheduled for Tuesday, June 9, at 5 p.m., and will also be available via Facebook Live.

“As a school division committed to equity, we are honored to provide a space to enable this necessary, crucial and courageous conversation,” said Superintendent Dr. Aaron Spence.

“This is not the time to be silent. It is not enough to condemn racism and injustice. We must do the work to disrupt it entirely. Our children’s future depends upon it,” he continued.

The diverse panel includes VBCPS leaders and community members who have worked hard to pave a path of excellence throughout their personal, educational, and professional endeavors.

The VBCPS panelists are:

  • Dr. Aaron C. Spence, Superintendent
  • Dr. LaQuiche Parrott, Director, Opportunity, and Achievement
  • Dr. Admon Alexander, Director, Family and Community Engagement

The community panelists are:

The discussion will be moderated by Barbara Hamm Lee, executive producer and host of Another View on WHRV 89.5 FM, a weekly call-in radio talk show that discusses today’s topics from an African American perspective.

The public is encouraged to help frame the conversation by sending questions or comments in advance of the event via this form.

WAVY TV 10