Virginia Beach City Public Schools launches new COVID dashboard

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – On Thursday, Virginia Beach City Public Schools launched a new way for parents and students to track active coronavirus cases within each school facility.

On the site, Virginia Beach City Public Schools said they are committed to maintaining the safety of students and their families as well as teachers, support staff, and the entire community.

The school district will provide a regularly-updated report with the number and location of confirmed COVID-19 cases within the school and administrative buildings.

The cases are organized by the date when they were reported to the school division.

VBCPS said out of respect for the privacy of staff and students, cases will refer to “individuals” only.

The date posted will be from the previous day will be updated by 10 a.m. the following morning.

Due to the reporting and testing process, there will be a delay between the date(s) of possible exposure and the date of notification.

“It is the division’s goal to notify the community within 24 hours of receiving confirmation of a positive COVID-19 case,” the school division said.

Those who have been identified by the Virginia Beach Department of Health as having contact with the virus will be called by the investigating nurse and required to quarantine for 14 days from the last date of exposure, officials said.

Prior to returning to work or school, VBCPS said any employee or student that has been diagnosed or tested positive for COVID-19 must complete the CDC isolation guidance, be well, and provide a medical clearance from a healthcare provider to return to work or school.

Click here to access the COVID Dashboard.

