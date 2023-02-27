VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Public Schools will host a webinar to discuss the safety and security of staff and students.

The webinar is set for Wednesday, March 1. There are two separate events for elementary and secondary students. School officials are inviting community members to discuss safety procedures currently in place.

Elementary families can join the conversation at 5:30 p.m. and Secondary families at 6:30 p.m.

To register for the webinar, CLICK HERE. The deadline to submit questions is Tuesday at 5 p.m.

“The safety and security of our students and staff are a top priority in VBCPS,” officials said in a tweet Monday. “Given the rise in threats in our school division and increase in behavioral infractions this school year, we think it is important that we talk through the safety procedures we have in place as well as our partnerships that help us ensure our students are safe and get the support they need.”

The latest comes a week after three students from Ocean Lakes High School were arrested and accused of making threatening comments about a teacher online.

Police also confirmed that the students are facing charges of threats of death or bodily injury to persons on school property.