VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The School Board of the City of Virginia Beach elected Kimberly A. Melnyk as chair and Jennifer Franklin as vice chair, during its Jan. 9 meeting.

Melnyk has lived in Virginia Beach for over 40 years and is a product of Virginia Beach City Public Schools (VBCPS). She has been a member of the board since 2014.

The mother of three graduated from Longwood University with a Bachelor of Science in Education and taught for VBCPS at Glenwood, Strawbridge and Christopher Farms elementary schools.

She was appointed by the city council to the Vision to Action Community Coalition and she also serves on the Board of Directors for Virginia Musical Theatre.

“I am honored to continue to serve my community as the Chair of the School Board,” Melnyk said. “VBCPS is facing many challenges this year, but I look forward to working with my colleagues on solutions that best serve the division. I also want our employees to be reminded regularly that they are valued beyond measure, and that their hard work and dedication does not go unnoticed.”

Jennifer Franklin has been a member of the school board since 2021. However, she has served the division in some capacity for over 25 years.

“I am honored to serve this body and division as Vice Chair of the VBCPS board and promise to do everything I can to bring positivity, passion and unity to our division,” Franklin said. “Throughout my children’s educational experience, I was actively volunteering with the PTSA even during the eight years as a single mom. It was a great way to be involved with my children, their teachers and have an understanding of what they were experiencing at school,”

The retired Navy Reservist has been a mortgage banker for the past 24 years. Outside of her work as a volunteer, Franklin is a fitness enthusiast and has taught fitness classes.

“I’m so incredibly proud to be a part of this amazing community and division and am so grateful for all who work every day to make this division the best in our region, the state and the country,” Franklin said.

More information about the Virginia Beach School Board can be found here.