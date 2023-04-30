VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach City Manager Patrick Duhaney declared a local state of emergency following the tornado that hit Sunday evening.

The total number of homes damaged is unknown but is estimated to be between 50 and 100, according to a release.

The Great Neck Recreation Center, 2521 Shorehaven Drive, will be closed to the general public Monday, May 1, and will continue to serve exclusively to residents impacted by the storm starting at 7 a.m.

Virginia Beach Public Schools also announced that Cox High School, Great Neck Middle School and John B. Dey Elementary School will all be closed on May 1 due to road closures and damages caused by the tornado.

Great Neck Road will remain closed between Cox High School and the bridge at Adam Keeling Road until further notice to allow for emergency and debris management work to occur.

Governor Glenn Youngkin also spoke out about the tornado, he urged everyone to stay safe.

I urge everyone to stay safe after the severe weather threat has ended in Virginia Beach.



In the meantime, 311 is available 24 hours a day for questions and reporting non-emergency conditions. — Governor Glenn Youngkin (@GovernorVA) May 1, 2023