VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach City Council has unanimously approved the zoning change needed for a massive, new e-commerce robotics fulfillment center, which multiple sources say will be home to Amazon.

In an 11-0 vote, council approved the motion to modify proffers and to rezone in preparation for the rumored Amazon plant.

However, the project is not quite yet done as the city of Virginia Beach must still create a development agreement before they can use taxpayer dollars on the project.

Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer states that the agreement will be a public process.

Dyer has previously expressed excitement about the possibility of the development.

“This could be a game-changer for our community,” Dyer said. “Thousands of jobs that will keep our children here.”

Word of the planned Amazon plant began in early May when the Virginia Beach Planning Commission unanimously recommended approval of the application for a five-story, 650,000-square-foot warehouse to be built on a more than 160-acre site along Dam Neck Road near where it meets with Harpers Road.

The building would include 55 loading docks, 420 tractor-trailer parking spaces, and 1,750 parking spaces to accommodate over 1,000 employees, according to planning department documents.

This is breaking news and will be updated.