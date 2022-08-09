VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Beach City Council has selected Delceno Miles to represent the Bayside District.

The unexpired Bayside District seat had been vacant following the death of former Mayor, former Vice Mayor and long-time Council Member Louis R. Jones on June 18.

She will take her seat at the dais starting Tuesday, Aug. 16.

Miles is the president/CEO of The Miles Agency, a Virginia Beach-based marketing and public relations firm that she founded in 1989. Mile has also previously served on the Virginia Beach School Board as vice-chair for two years. She holds a B.A. in Psychology from Stanford University and earned her M.A. in Communications from Regent University.

Mile was part of a group of 9 applicants comprised of Bayside residents. From the initial group, City Council narrowed the candidates for consideration to three.



After hearing from each finalist during the Aug. 2 City Council meeting, the Council heard public comments about each candidate at the Aug. 9 City Council meeting before deliberating to make their decision.

Miles will serve on the City Council until voters select a permanent representative during the November election.