Virginia Beach City council member running for re-election says one of her campaign signs was vandalized

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A candidate running for re-election to the Virginia Beach City Council says one of her campaign signs was destroyed.

Sabrina Wooten, who is running for re-election to represent Centerville, posted on social media Friday morning regarding the incident.

Wooten says the damaged sign was located on the corner of South Plaza and Princess Anne Road.

“Someone actually took the time to bend and break the steel poles and then they hatefully poked numerous holes in the face of the sign causing significant damage,” says Wooten.

According to the post, a police report has been filed regarding the incident.

“If you know who vandalized the sign or if you have any details please let me know. A reward will be provided for specific details leading to an arrest. Please contact me directly at 757-797-5625.”

