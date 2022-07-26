VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Beach City Council is hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new City Council Chamber.



The event is set for Tuesday, Aug. 2, at 1 p.m. at the new City Hall building, 2401 Courthouse Drive. The ceremony will take place prior to the City Council Special Session which begins at 2 p.m.

All public meetings previously held in the former chamber, including City Council and Planning Commission meetings, will now convene in the new building.

The new City Council Chamber seats nearly 300, which is almost twice as many seats compared to the previous chamber, and there is overflow seating to accommodate up to 50 more.

The Aug. 2 special session is for public interviews of the three applicants selected to advance to fill the vacant Bayside District seat. Candidates will be called in alphabetical order and given 10 minutes to make a presentation followed by questions from Council Members.

Citizens will have the opportunity to provide feedback to the City Council during the informal session on Tuesday, Aug. 9, starting at 2 p.m.



Following public comment, the City Council will proceed to closed session for deliberation and make a formal vote on an appointment to fill the Bayside District vacancy during the formal session.