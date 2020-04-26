Virginia Beach City Council holds virtual ‘Special Meeting’ that includes coronavirus update

Live Now
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Beach City Council announced on Friday that it will hold a virtual coronavirus briefing to bring the community update as well as a public hearing on real estate tax rates.

The Special Meeting will be broadcast Tuesday, April 28 via cable VBTV, vbgov.com, and Facebook Live. The COVID-19 update and briefings on federal and state funding housing assistance will be held at 5:30 p.m. and following that, the real estate tax assessment rate virtual public hearing will be at 6 p.m.

Those who want to submit comments to the City Council prior to the Special Meeting have to follow a two-step process, according to city officials.

  1. Register online
  2. Register by contacting City Clerk’s Office by calling 757-385-4303 or via email prior to 5:30 p.m. on April 28.

The full meeting agenda can be found online.

