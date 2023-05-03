VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Beach City Council voted Tuesday night to confirm the local state of emergency, as well as funding that will go towards the tornado response.

The city council voted 11-0 to officially confirm the local state of emergency that Virginia Beach City Manager Patrick Duhaney declared following the tornado on April 30. The National Weather Service Wakefield confirmed Monday morning that an EF-3 tornado hit the Great Neck area.

No injuries have been reported following the tornado.

The council also approved the transfer of vacancy savings from the 2022-2023 budget to cover the costs of tornado response.

Officials from the city of Virginia Beach estimate there has been nearly $16 million in property damage, with more than $15 million estimated in residential damage along with public damage estimates so far of $731,000