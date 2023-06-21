Virginia Beach City Council meets for the first time in their new council chambers (WAVY Photo/Brett Hall)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Beach City Auditor’s Office has released its scheduled audits for the next fiscal year.

According to a release, the audit includes the city’s financial sponsorship of Something In The Water and the BEACH IT! Country Music Festival. It also provides an account of construction costs for the new city hall, and a review of the city charter.

As the eyes and ears of the City Council, I try to focus on areas that align with the Council’s concerns in addition to areas in the organization that may not have previously been audited. These routine audits are meant to ensure that our government is accountable to its residents and transparent with any issues that may be discovered. Virginia Beach City Auditor Lyndon S. Remias

