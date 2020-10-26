Virginia Beach Circuit Court, Circuit Court Clerk’s Office closed this week due to 4 coronavirus cases

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Due to four positive coronavirus test results and additional results pending, the Virginia Beach Circuit Court and the Circuit Court Clerk’s office will be closed for the week.

The closure will be in effect from Monday, October 26 until Friday, October 30. The Clerk’s Office is open and for those who do not want to go into the courthouse, there are two lockboxes on the steps of 10B for drop-offs — one for civil or criminal filings, and one for deed/land record recordings.

The boxes will be available from 8:15 a.m. until 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. Court officials say the lockboxes will be checked several times during the day for paper filings, and documents that were brought in at the counter.

The news comes just days after the court closed on Friday and canceled the docket. An official confirmed the Chief Judge of the Virginia Beach Circuit Court closed the court “due to COVID-19” but did not elaborate.

“This was not a decision that we arrived at lightly, but unfortunately, we do not see a way that this office can perform its duties at the present time with as many staff that are out now being tested for this awful virus,” said the Honorable Tina E. Sinnen, Clerk of the Virginia Beach Circuit Court.

“We are hopeful that we can re-evaluate again on Friday and hopefully conduct the Court’s and the Clerk’s Office business soon thereafter. I know this is not ideal, but no one is sorrier than we are about this situation,” she continued.

Additionally, the Circuit Court Clerk’s Office opened a satellite office at 1804 Princess Anne Road to provide select services. The office is open 8:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m., Monday through Friday for drive-thru service only, first-time concealed carry permits, marriage licenses, and Notary items.

“We are pleased we can begin offering these services again,” said Sinnen.

