Virginia beach church to host giveaway event Saturday

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A church in Virginia Beach is hosting a giveaway Saturday.

Relevant Church is hosting “The Second Great Giveaway” in its parking lot with church members giving coats, clothes, shoes, haircuts, manicures, toys, books and houseware to community members.

The event is slated for Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at 5925 Providence Road in Virginia Beach.



The event is free and open to the public.

Community members can choose any items they may need free of charge. Officials say barbers and a nail technician will be on-site giving free haircuts and manicures.