Virginia Beach church to host annual school supply drive Saturday

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A church in Virginia Beach is hosting their annual school supply drive ahead of the upcoming school year.
New Beginnings Church of Christ announced their annual “Back to School Drive-Thru.” The event is slated for on Saturday, August 21 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The church is planning to distribute free backpacks with school supplies to school-aged children; while supplies last.
