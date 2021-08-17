Virginia Beach church to host annual school supply drive Saturday

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Supreme Court of Virginia is now tasked with appointing a judge from outside of Portsmouth to preside over the wrongful termination lawsuit filed against the city by its former police chief, Angela Greene.

Greene filed the lawsuit against the city in April after she was fired in the wake of the city’s Confederate monument incident.

Normally Portsmouth judges preside over cases filed within the city, but all four Circuit Court judges recused themselves from the lawsuit on Friday.