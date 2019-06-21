Virginia Beach church praying stolen trailer is found

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — For the past three years, members of Little Piney Grove Baptist Church in Virginia Beach have put their decorating skills to the test to create a unique float for Pungo’s Strawberry Festival.

It’s paid off too, two out of the three years they’ve won first place for best float.

“The reason we wanted to do it was to bring the community and church together,” explained Deacon Dennis Hoggard.

However, this might be the last year they get to participate.

Hoggard says about two weeks ago, on a Sunday night, someone stole the 20-ton trailer right off their parking lot.

“When I got up Monday morning, I went by the church and the float was gone,” Hoggard said.

After making sure no one with the church moved it, he called police — and they confirm it was stolen.

But with no security cameras to capture the thieves, it could be hard to track it down.

In addition, the trailer doesn’t even belong to the church, but instead a generous community member.

“It’s a big loss for him as well. We priced some of the trailers and they run anywhere from $10,000 to $15,000,” Hoggard said.

If it doesn’t show back up, the church will have to find a way to raise the money to reimburse him, but they hope telling their story will help them find it.

“If anyone within our family and community has seen anything, let your eyes be a part of our eyes and let us work together to get this trailer back to the rightful owner,” Hoggard said.

Hoggard says it would take a heavy duty truck to pull the trailer.

Virginia Beach Police confirm the trailer was stolen right from the parking lot, and if you have know or see anything, please give them a call.