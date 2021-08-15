Virginia Beach church hosts community day event

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. —-On Saturday, Kempsville Presbyterian Church held their first-ever street festival.



Church leaders came up with the idea to lend a helping hand during a time they say has been hard for many.

“So many people have been stuck with COVID-19 and so many people are struggling. We felt like if we got everyone together in one place, we’d be able to minister to more people,” said family ministries coordinator, Kim Soto.



The church teamed up with Operation Blessing to help feed people in the community.

“They sent us an extra plate or two of food,” explained Soto.

One by one, community members pulled up to the KPC Food Pantry to get their grocery cart full of goods.

Across the property, the grill was fired up to also offer hot meals to anyone who needed them.

“It’s troubled times, there’s a lot of division and we want people to know we want to help,” said Interim Student Ministries Coordinator, Jonathan Zook.

The giving didn’t stop with food–There was also an area to pick up free clothes. And with the fall school year right around the corner, the church’s Mission Outreach group filled over 80 backpacks with supplies for students in need.



If you missed Saturday’s event, the church holds some of these helpful services year-round.