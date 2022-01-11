Virginia Beach church hosting COVID-19 and flu vaccine clinic Wednesday

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A local church in Virginia Beach will host a free COVID-19 and flu vaccination clinic Wednesday.
The New Light Baptist Church, located at 5549 Indian River Road, will host the vaccine clinic Wednesday, Jan. 12, from 4:30 p.m. till 6:30 p.m.
All vaccines will be available including boosters. Ages 5-17 will be offered the Pfizer vaccine and will need to be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.
Appointments for Wednesday are encouraged, however, walk-ins will be accepted.
Virginians who have not been fully vaccinated, or are eligible for booster doses, can visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 1-877-VAX-IN-VA (877) 829-4682 to find nearby vaccination clinics.
Those seeking to find or schedule a testing appointment can visit vase.vdh.virginia.gov/testingappointment.
