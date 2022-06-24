VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – This weekend, a Virginia Beach Church is raising money for the victims in Ukraine.

St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church is hosting a giant garage sale on Saturday.

Proceeds will go to the International Orthodox Christian Charities, or IOCC, which is on the ground in Ukraine, helping people who have been displaced by the war.

Organizers say there are items for your kitchen, bedroom, for the kids, and more.

The garage sale runs from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the church, located at 621 First Colonial Rd, Virginia Beach, VA 23451.