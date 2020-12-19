Virginia Beach church holding free gas giveaway event Saturday

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Roads families are getting a little help at a Virginia Beach gas station Saturday.

Pastor Terron Rodgers of The Mount Virginia Beach, Global Fellowship of Churches, is offering gas payments on the spot to residents just in time for the holidays.

The event will be held at the Sunoco gas station, located at 920 Diamond Spring Road, beginning at noon Saturday.

$15 worth of gas will be given to 100 cars on a first come, first serve basis.