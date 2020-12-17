Virginia Beach church giving out ‘boxes of love’ to the homeless

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Coast City Assembly of God church is giving out “boxes of love” to those living through homelessness in the area.

The boxes include winter clothing, personal hygiene items, tools like flashlights and can openers, a camping pillow and sleeping bag, and more.

Volunteers with the church will put together 125 boxes for homeless families and children on Friday evening.

While some donations about being coordinated with local shelters, people can also contact Coast City AG to let them know they’re in need at 757-427-9371 or at ccagvb@gmail.com.