Virginia Beach church gives back to community in time holiday season

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The parking lot of Relevant Church in Virginia Beach was busy Saturday morning.

Tables were set up and packed with clothes, furniture, and everything in between. Community members who were in need didn’t have to spend a penny on any of it either.



“Especially right now with Covid going on and the pandemic, a lot of resources are tight and this is what the season is all about,” said pastor, Ginger Simpson.

Relevant Church Pastors, Ginger and James Simpson, say they have both fallen on hard times before and want to help the community in any way they could.



“About a month ago we just looked around the house and thought we just have so much stuff so we just decided to do the Great Giveaway we wanted to set it up in the parking lot and have people come and just be a blessing to the community,” said Ginger Simpson.

They say their church members were immediately onboard and started going through their homes.

All the goods were either new or gently used.



Free breakfast was available and Christmas classics played to get shoppers in the holiday spirit.

“Everyone needs to feel loved it’s Christmas time so it’s always great to give back,” said one shopper.

Pastor Simpson says they have a few more tricks up their sleeves to help out even more people in the coming weeks.