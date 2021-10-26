Virginia Beach chosen as national Veterans Day regional site for 13th year in a row

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach has once again been selected as a designated regional site for the observance of Veterans Day for the 13th year in a row.
Virginia beach is one of 33 designated sites across the country and the only one in Virginia. The Veterans Day National Committee reviews submissions nationwide from sites as “best fitting tributes” to veterans.
This year’s Veterans Day parade will be held Thursday, Nov. 11 (Veterans Day) starting at 9 a.m. on Atlantic Avenue, beginning at 16th Street, and ending in front of the Tidewater Veterans Memorial on 19th Street.
The parade will include military units from the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and Coast Guard that represent the military installations across the region. Veterans from World War II, Korea, Vietnam, Desert Storm, Desert Shield, Operations Iraqi Freedom and Enduring Freedom will participate, as well as several Tidewater municipal and veterans support organizations, including local high school bands and Boy Scout and Girl Scout troops.
A formal ceremony that includes military, federal, state and local dignitaries will be held following the parade at 11 a.m. at the Tidewater Veterans Memorial, located on 19th Street across from the Virginia Beach Convention Center.
