Virginia Beach cancels events through July 5 — including July 4 fireworks

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The City of Virginia Beach has canceled July 4 fireworks and some other events through July 5.

The city announced the cancellations Tuesday, saying the decision was made to comply with Gov. Ralph Northam’s “Forward Virginia” reopening plan for phase 2, which limits crowds to 50 people.

Phase 2 hasn’t begun yet; the state is still in phase 1.

Here are the events that are canceled:

Fourth of July Fireworks at the Oceanfront and Mount Trashmore Park

Mount Trashmore Summer Carnival, scheduled for May 29 to June 23

Party at the Pier, scheduled for June 19 at Little Island Park and Fishing Pier

“We are disappointed that these signature events must be canceled this year,” said Mayor Bobby Dyer. “However, the health and safety of people who live, work and play in Virginia Beach is a top priority. We all play a part in minimizing the spread of COVID-19.”

