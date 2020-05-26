Live Now
Watch WAVY-TV 10 News at 4pm

Virginia Beach cancels events through July 5 — including July 4 fireworks

Virginia Beach

by:

Posted: / Updated:

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The City of Virginia Beach has canceled July 4 fireworks and some other events through July 5.

The city announced the cancellations Tuesday, saying the decision was made to comply with Gov. Ralph Northam’s “Forward Virginia” reopening plan for phase 2, which limits crowds to 50 people.

Phase 2 hasn’t begun yet; the state is still in phase 1.

Here are the events that are canceled:

  • Fourth of July Fireworks at the Oceanfront and Mount Trashmore Park
  • Mount Trashmore Summer Carnival, scheduled for May 29 to June 23
  • Party at the Pier, scheduled for June 19 at Little Island Park and Fishing Pier

“We are disappointed that these signature events must be canceled this year,” said Mayor Bobby Dyer. “However, the health and safety of people who live, work and play in Virginia Beach is a top priority. We all play a part in minimizing the spread of COVID-19.”

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories