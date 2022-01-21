Virginia Beach brothers plead guilty to Capitol riot charges

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Two Virginia Beach brothers have entered guilty pleas in connection with last year’s riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Eric and Paul Von Bernewitz pleaded guilty to charges of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

A statement of facts says Eric wanted to attend the rally for former President Donald Trump on Jan. 6 and his brother Paul agreed to go with him because he wanted to “take care of” his brother because his right arm is paralyzed.

The FBI said Eric told investigators they got caught up in the excitement of the crowd as they marched to the Capitol after the rally.

Read the Statement of Facts

As part of their plea, they have to pay $500 in restitution for damage to the Capitol.

Their sentencing is set for the end of April.