Virginia Beach bridal shop owner starts nonprofit to help encourage gown giveaways nationwide

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Beach bridal shop Ava Clara Couture Bridal has helped military members, healthcare heroes, and teachers get a free wedding dress over the past few years.

Now, the shop has formed a nonprofit organization, Tulle 4 All, to assist other bridal shops around the country with helping women in their communities.

Inside of Ava Clara Couture Bridal, you feel a sense of excitement. Even in the midst of a global pandemic, that energy is something Alex Fleear has always wanted to share.

“This has really given me inspiration in such a dark and strange time — and a very uncertain time,” said Fleear, president of Tulle 4 All and owner of Ava Clara Couture Bridal.

Fleear has owned the bridal shop for 10 years, holding dress giveaways for military members, teachers, and, most recently healthcare heroes.

“It’s just sort of, taken off to the point that we really realized that any individuals, whether it’s teachers, healthcare workers, especially this year, they need recognition. If we can do that locally, sign me up,” said Fleear.

But she didn’t want to stop there. Fleear and her team created a nonprofit, Tulle 4 All, hoping to help other bridal shops across the country give back.

Fleear said, “I’d love to see other stores being able to host events that they can choose healthcare workers, they can choose teachers, they can choose military, whatever the profession they feel is needed in their community.”

Tulle 4 All also created a new way for brides to help other brides, called Brides 4 Brides. If someone purchases a discounted dress off the sale rack, part of the proceeds will go toward funding Tulle 4 All and its mission.

“Why not take the samples I have for Ava Clara and making that those sales going toward the foundation and that way Tulle 4 All can start to build and ultimately be able to host more events,” said Fleear.

Just this summer, Ava Clara had 600 women from across the country apply for a dress for their healthcare hero giveaway program.

The next “Tulle for Teachers” giveaway at the bridal shop is planned for May.

Latest News