Virginia Beach bridal shop giving away 75 wedding dresses for health care workers this weekend

VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach bridal shop is getting ready to give away 75 wedding dresses this weekend to health care workers in recognition of their work during the coronavirus pandemic.

Ava Clara Couture Bridal on N. Great Neck Road announced the giveaway, coordinated through its non-profit Tulle 4 All, back in April and got an overwhelming response, with more than 600 applications. They ended up having to increase the giveaway from 50 dresses to 75.

“We couldn’t think of a more deserving group of women to receive this gift,” explained Ava Clara Bridal owner and Tulle 4 All founder, Alexandra Fleear. “Our health care workers need something happy to look forward to after answering the call during this time of public need.”

Ava Clara is known for its dress giveaways, having held giveaways in the past for teachers.

Ava Clara says the majority of brides are from Hampton Roads, but 15 were also specifically selected from states most impacted by the virus. The gowns are valued up to $4,000 and include designers such as Casablanca, Wtoo, Anne Barge, Justin Alexander, Kenneth Winston and Tara Keel.

“They’re going to have that experience, they’re going to have that ‘yes’ moment and they’re going to have a little bit of relief,” Fleear told WAVY back in April. “Maybe when we get out of this, there’s this little peace that ‘Hey someone cared about us.”

Latest Posts: