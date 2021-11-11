Virginia Beach boy fighting cancer celebrates a medical milestone

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — In January, following complaints of stomach pain, 7-year-old Xavier Noris was diagnosed with COVID-19. He recovered and resumed his active life of sports and the usual “did too, did not” banter with his older brother, Devyn.

Weeks later, the virus wasn’t the most immediate medical concern. After blood was spotted in his urine, doctors at Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters diagnosed Xavier with a stage three Wilms’ tumor.

(Photo courtesy: Nikysha Noris)

The Wilms’ tumor, or nephroblastoma, is a cancer of the kidneys that typically occurs in children. It is named for German pathologist and surgeon Dr. Max Wilms who first observed the tumor in 1899.

In the family’s first Zoom interview with 10 On Your Side in March, Xavier, a student at Princess Anne Elementary school, was too weak to participate in the interview. He sat on the lap of his mother, Nikysha Noris, and leaned his head against her face for support.

After 10 grueling months of chemotherapy, radiation, and surgery doctors at CHKD, on Nov. 1, administered the last dose in his last scheduled round of chemotherapy.

To celebrate the milestone, the Noris family sported custom T-shirts that documented the event.

In a Zoom interview 10 days after the last chemotherapy session, Xavier sat on his mother’s lap but he made funny faces at the camera and eagerly participated in the interview.

Regina Mobley: “Xavier and Mom, tell me about that day [of the last round of chemo].”

Xavier: “It felt good because I didn’t really like chemo. I’m really happy having it as my last day.”

Nikysha Noris: “I was a ball of emotions from the moment we got up. I knew what the day meant. We put the shirts on. We made such a huge statement because it feels like such a long journey and chemo is no joke. It takes him days to recover, so the thought that this was his last chemo was nothing shy of amazing. I was just super proud of him.”

(Photo courtesy: Nikysha Noris)

Earlier this year, the Princess Anne Elementary school family hosted a parade in honor of Xavier, who studied remotely. Today, Xavier is healthy enough for in-person classes.

Additional scans will follow after Thanksgiving but for now, the family is celebrating a medical milestone.

“My days have been five minutes at a time. I don’t think about tomorrow and I’m not worried about the next hour. I just get through my day five minutes at a time,” said Noris.