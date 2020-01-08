Virginia Beach Boulevard to partially close Wednesday night for emergency repairs

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Part of Virginia Beach Boulevard will be closed Wednesday night due to an emergency water main repair.

The repair will start around 9 p.m. and will reduce westbound Virginia Beach Boulevard to two lanes between Mustang Trail and Yorktown Avenue.

Virginia Beach Public Utilities says signs will be posted notifying drivers of the work.

Residents will be able to access their properties.

Work is expected to be complete by 6 a.m. Thursday, weather permitting.

