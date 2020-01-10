Live Now
Virginia Beach Boulevard to partially close Saturday for emergency repairs

Virginia Beach

(Photo courtesy: City of Virginia Beach)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Part of Virginia Beach Boulevard will close Saturday for an emergency water valve repair, according to the city.

The two middle lanes of westbound Virginia Beach Boulevard will close starting at 7 a.m. Saturday.

The lanes will be closed near the intersection of North Lynnhaven Road.

The westbound left turn lane of North Lynnhaven Road will also be closed.

Warning signs will be in place, and the work will not impact residents’ access to their properties.

The work is expected to be complete by 6 p.m. Saturday, weather-permitting.

