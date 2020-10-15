Virginia Beach Boardwalk holiday lights tradition set to begin in November

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Hampton Roads holiday lights tradition on the Virginia Beach Boardwalk is set to begin in November and new this year, touchless ticketing.

Bayport Credit Union Holiday Lights at the Beach begins Friday, November 13, and continues nightly through January 3, 2021. Tickets go on sale Thursday, October 15 at 10 a.m.

Guests will be required to purchase tickets in advance, online through Eventbrite. Upon entry, tickets will be scanned on mobile devices, to limit person-to-person contact.

Drive your vehicles on the Virginia Beach Boardwalk through holiday, nautical, and adventure-themed light displays, listening to a holiday soundtrack on the radio.

The festive fish, musical crabs, and hard-working elves will be back this year along with Surfing Santa and a 40-foot tall dancing light Christmas tree, new for 2020.

“Here at BayPort, we know that 2020 has been a challenging year for many in our community. Now more than ever, we believe in the value of safe, fun, and family-friendly experiences this holiday season. That is why we are excited to be the presenting sponsor of this year’s Holiday Lights at the Beach for the third straight year,” said President and CEO Jim Mears.

BayPort Credit Union Holiday Lights at the Beach Schedule

Dates: Nightly from November 13 through January 3

Ticketing information: All tickets must be purchased in advance through Eventbrite. Discounted corporate and school tickets are available, contact the IMGoing office at 333-0921 to order.

Hours of operation: Sunday through Thursday from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m Friday through Saturday from 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m

Admission prices: Passenger Vehicles — $17 Limousines — $30 Buses — $50 Mini-buses — $30 Military Monday, presented by BayPort Credit Union, offers $5 off admission for passenger vehicles providing military ID



Know Before You Go:

Tickets must be purchased in advance through Eventbrite .

. All vehicles enter the Boardwalk through the Holiday Lights at the Beach main entrance on Atlantic Avenue at 2nd Street.

Vehicle queue on Atlantic Avenue begins at 21st Street.

All vehicles must observe traffic regulations posted on the boardwalk.

Tickets are subject to availability.

No refunds on purchased tickets.

Light show is held rain or shine. Show may be suspended or postponed due to severe weather or in case of severe weather forecast. Follow Live! On Atlantic on Facebook and Instagram for weather updates.

All vehicles must be properly registered and insured to operate in the Commonwealth of Virginia.

All vehicles must observe the posted speed limit.

Pedestrians are prohibited on the Boardwalk during light show.

Passengers must remain in vehicle at all times and vehicles are prohibited from parking on the Boardwalk.

These regulations do not alter or change state or city laws in any manner and guests are subject to all applicable state or city laws.

For more resort info, visit visitvirginiabeach.com.

