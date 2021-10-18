Virginia Beach Boardwalk Art Show returns for fall 2021

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — After a one-year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Boardwalk Art Show at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront is back this fall.
The art show is hosted by the Virginia Museum of Contemporary Art in collaboration with the City of Virginia Beach.
It will be held Oct. 22-24 from 23rd Street to 32nd Street from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.
The Boardwalk Art Show is one of just a few outdoor art shows put on by an accredited museum. It features almost 200 artists and fine art including ceramics, photography, sculpture and glassworks.
Each year, the show attracts nearly 250,000 people and had an annual economic impact of $15 million locally.
