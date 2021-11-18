Virginia Beach begins winter shelter pre-screening ahead of Nov. 24 program launch

Beds sit inside a classroom of a primary school inside the Sambadrome, repurposed as a shelter to house the homeless amid the spread of the new coronavirus in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Monday, March 30, 2020. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — As winter approaches, Virginia Beach is hosting three pre-screening events for homeless adults in need of overnight shelter.

The city’s Winter Shelter program provides homeless people a warm place to sleep each night at various faith organizations. The shelter program is set to begin on November 24.

Pre-screening will be held on Nov. 19, 22 and 23, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Housing Resource Center, 104 N. Witchduck Road, and PiN Ministry, 1164 Millers Lane, Suite A.

City officials say pre-screening gives them the opportunity to determine how many people will need Winter Shelter and identify the most vulnerable adults experiencing homelessness, but it doesn’t guarantee placement.

Once the shelter program begins, people will need to check in each day that overnight shelter is needed. Check-in times and locations are as follows:

Monday – Friday | 5 – 6 p.m. | Housing Resource Center Day Services

Saturday, Sunday and Holidays | 5 – 6 p.m. | PiN Ministry

Transportation is subsequently provided from the check-in location to the shelter site. Each person is allowed to bring one bag that is able to fit underneath their seat on the bus or on their lap.

For more information about the Winter Shelter program, contact PiN Ministry at 757-962-3567.

Families with children experiencing homelessness who need overnight shelter should call the Regional Housing Crisis Hotline at 757-227-5932, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.