Virginia Beach-based humanitarian organization Operation Blessing assisting with earthquake relief efforts in Haiti

People walk past a home destroyed by the earthquake in Les Cayes, Haiti, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. A 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Haiti on Saturday, with the epicenter about 125 kilometers (78 miles) west of the capital of Port- au-Prince, the US Geological Survey said. (AP Photo/Joseph Odelyn)

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach-based humanitarian organization has launched efforts to help aid victims affected by a massive earthquake in Haiti.

Operation Blessing Director Dr. Emmanuela Delsoin Jean Baptiste says they have deployed a disaster relief team to the epicenter of the earthquake where they are currently assessing the damage while emergency materials are being sourced.

Saturday’s 7.2 magnitude earthquake shook Haiti’s Greater Antilles region. The earthquake is currently estimated to have taken the lives of nearly 1,300 people, injuring 5,700 people, and collapsing 700 buildings.

The team is expected to assist the Jeremie hospital including distributing emergency supplies, providing clean drinking water, and providing medicines and medical supplies to a L’Hopital General/ HUEH which is the biggest public hospital in the country.

The organization has already deployed additional resources from its International Disaster Relief team which includes a third medical doctor, a clean water specialist/engineer. The team is expected to arrive Wednesday.

This is the second major earthquake that has struck the country. The previous 7.0 magnitude earthquake occurring just over a decade ago.

In 2010, Operation Blessing deployed its international disaster relief teams to Haiti following the historic earthquake and provided aid to tens of thousands of Haitians in the most devastated areas.

To donate to the relief efforts, click here.

The Norfolk-based USS Arlington is also heading to Haiti to help with disaster relief. The San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock is expected to leave Tuesday, the Navy says.



It will join U.S. Southern Command Joint Task Force-Haiti and is a part of Expeditionary Strike Group 2.