Virginia Beach awards additional $12.4 million to pandemic relief

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach City Council voted to provide another $12.4 million in funding to continue helping residents and small businesses impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The city says funds are being given out through the Virginia Beach Pandemic Relief Partnership, a collaborative effort including the United Way of South Hampton Roads, Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore, Hampton Roads Workforce Council and LISC Hampton Roads.

City Council worked to provide four nonprofits with the first $8 million in October and another $8.42 million in January.

The city says the added $12.4 million was provided to two of the partners based on need.

“The goal City Council had in the fall was to find community-based organizations that can help get money and other resources into the hands of people who need help quickly and easily,” said Virginia Beach Mayor Dyer.

“The Partnership organizations delivered on that exceptionally well. This additional funding is focusing more specifically in areas of greatest need.”

City leaders say $2 million will be used to provide financial assistance to families and individuals in the areas of housing, childcare, utilities and health.

Of the funding, the City says no less than $1 million must be granted to food service providers.

The small business grant application opened on Monday, March 22. Applications are due by Friday, April 9 at 5 p.m.

Eligible applicants must:

Be a for-profit SWaM business licensed in the City of Virginia Beach

Have an Active Status in the Virginia State Corporation Commission Clerks Information System

Have between one and 250 employees

Have suffered a negative economic impact from COVID-19

Be owned by an adult at least 18 years of age

Grant funds can be used for wages and benefits, inventory, past-due bills, payables, weatherization of outdoor spaces and other operational costs. To apply, visit vbrelief.org and select “small business” on the first step of the form.

Virginia Beach residents and small businesses that have been impacted by COVID-19 in any way, click here to access resources and assistance.

Residents will be asked to complete an intake form to identify their needs and provide additional information that will help case managers connect them to the right programs and resources.

