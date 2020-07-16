Virginia Beach awarded ‘Underrepresented Community’ grant for L&J Gardens, Seatack neighborhoods

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — ​The City of Virginia Beach was recently awarded an Underrepresented Community grant from the National Park Service (NPS) for the L&J Gardens and Seatack neighborhoods.

The city was one of 18 grant recipients announced by the NPS on July 7, and one of only two local government recipients. The $47,183 grant will partially fund projects to prepare the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP) nominations for the two neighborhoods.

The NPS news release says that the grant program focuses on documenting the homes, lives, landscapes, and experiences of underrepresented peoples who played a significant role in national history.

Eligible applicants included state and tribal historic preservation offices and certified local governments.

The Seatack neighborhood is one of the oldest free Black communities in Virginia and the United States. It is located along the Birdneck Road in the area south of Interstate 264.

The majority of the houses are bungalows dating back to the early 20th century. The northern boundary of the proposed historic district is anchored by the old Seatack Elementary School, which opened in 1952 for African American students.

L&J Gardens was developed as a post-World War II suburban community for African American professionals. It was platted in 1954 by Walter L. Riddick and his sister Lillian Riddick near Wesleyan Drive and Northampton Boulevard.

They named the neighborhood after their parents, Lizzie and John Riddick. The Riddicks hired a local African American builder, Herolin Deloatch, to design and construct homes on the newly subdivided lots. By 1958 there were 30 families living in the community. Some of the original property owners still reside in L&J Gardens.

