Virginia Beach awarded $22,500 grant from Virginia Department of Historic Resources

Chopper 10 fly’s over the Virginia Beach Oceanfront at the beginning of Memorial Day weekend 2019. (Chris Omahen/WAVY-TV)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The City of Virginia Beach announced they would be receiving the $22,500 Certified Local Government (CLG) grant from the Virginia Department of Historic Resources.

The $22,500 grant, sourced by federal Historic Preservation Funds, will mostly fund a project to revise and develop design standards and review guidelines for the City’s historic and cultural districts.

Virginia Beach was one of 10 Virginia CLG localities to receive this funding through DHR during the current cycle.

Virginia Beach has 16 historic and cultural districts. The updated design standards and review guidelines will assist property owners of these districts to plan projects and provide necessary guidance for project proposal evaluations and preservation of the historical character of each district.

The City of Virginia Beach was designated as a Certified Local Government in 2016. Being a CLG community provided Virginia Beach the necessary criteria for eligibility to apply for this grant award.

Stay with WAVY.com for more local news updates.

Latest Posts: