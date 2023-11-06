VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Beach Historic Preservation Program has been awarded two grants from the Virginia Department of Historic Resources.

The first award is from the State Survey and Planning Cost Share Program in the amount of $25,000. The city will match this amount for a total of $50,000 to fund a historical context study on the post-World War II suburban residential development of Princess Anne County and the City of Virginia Beach.

The postwar suburbanization of Princess Anne County/Virginia Beach transformed the rural county into the most populous city in the Commonwealth.

The second award is a Certified Local Government grant in the amount of $19,523. The city will also match this amount. The grant will be used to update outdated National Register of Historic Places (NRHP) throughout the city.