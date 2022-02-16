Virginia Beach athlete among group chosen to represent Team USA in IBSA Americas Goalball Championships in Brazil

Brazil’s Jose Marcio Sousa saves the ball during the Men’s Goalball Gold Medal Match between China and Brazil during the Tokyo, Friday, Sept. 3, 2021. (Simon Bruty for OIS via AP)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A local athlete has been chosen to play and represent the U.S. at the upcoming IBSA Americas Goalball Championships in Brazil.

The United States Association of Blind Athletes made the announcement Wednesday, choosing 11 athletes representing the U.S. at the upcoming sports event in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Feb. 15-2.



Officials say the event is a critical first step on the road to the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games. The U.S. roster includes seven members of the 2020 Paralympic Goalball Team that competed in Tokyo, Japan, last summer. The same group boasts a combined 23 Paralympic Games appearances.

According to Paralympic.org, goalball is a sport played exclusively by athletes who are blind or vision impaired. The game was invented in 1946 to help rehabilitate veterans who has lost their site during World War II.

The object of the game is to throw a ball past the opponents and into their net to score points. Players stay on their hands and knees to defend their net and score against their opponents.

Below are the lists of players chosen to represent Team USA in Brazil, one of which is from Virginia Beach.

USA Men’s Goalball Team for the 2022 Americas Championships

Zach Buhler (Huntington, Ind.)

Christian King (Virginia Beach, Va.)

Tyler Merren (Coral Springs, Fla.)

Daryl Walker (Jacksonville, Fla.)

Sean Walker (Winchester, Va.)

Calahan Young (Pittsburgh, Pa.)

USA Women’s Goalball Team for the 2022 Americas Championships

Lisa Czechowski (Boonton, N.J.)

Libby Daugherty (Mesquite, Texas)

Ali Lawson Trippe (Jasper, Ga.)

Eliana Mason (Beaverton, Ore.)

Asya Miller (Portland, Ore.)

The Feb. 18 preliminary matches for the USA Men’s and Women’s Goalball Teams will not be live-streamed, but all other USA Goalball matches from Feb. 19-22 will be. USABA will share all live-streamed matches of the U.S. teams on the USABA Facebook page starting Feb. 19 and provide written commentary in English as the live-stream commentary will be in Portuguese.