Virginia Beach Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney receives Crime Solvers’ Prosecutor Award

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) -Virginia Beach Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney, Kari Kolar received the Crime Solvers’ Prosecutor Award on Thursday.

The Office said in the midst of the pandemic, Kolar showed steadfast determination to successfully prosecute several noteworthy animal cruelty cases.

“While COVID-19 caused many to have to wait longer to see justice served, Kolar did everything she could to move these cases forward through the system.” read the congratulatory Facebook post.

The Virginia Beach Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office said Kolar makes herself available and goes above and beyond in the prosecution of animal abuse cases.

“Kolar fights to see that justice is served,” the post read.

Colleagues said Kolar is a devoted prosecutor and great asset to the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.