Virginia Beach asks for ‘voluntary compliance’ of COVID-19 gathering order; business permits to be suspended for noncompliance

Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach businesses that don’t limit their patrons to 10 people or less amid the coronavirus outbreak will have their business license suspended, officials say.

Earlier this week, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam issued a Public Health Emergency Order. It put a 10-person limit on gatherings in restaurants, fitness centers, and theaters this week to help prevent the spread of coronavirus. As of March 19, Virginia has at least 94 positive cases of COVID-19, and two people in James City County have died from the disease.

Many restaurants and local businesses have changed the way they service their customers in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. Some are offering increased online and to-go services, while others have closed completely.

On March 19, the Virginia Beach Department of Public Health and the Virginia Beach Police Department said they are putting local businesses on notice to make sure they comply with Northam’s Public Health Emergency Order.

City officials are hoping businesses comply voluntarily; however, if they don’t, an emergency order will suspend the establishment’s permit, according to a city news release.

Symptoms of Coronavirus
Fever
Cough
Runny Nose
Shortness of Breath
Symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure.
What should I do if...?

I display any of the symptoms?

• Call ahead before you go to the doctor's office or emergency room
• Stay away from other people
• Do not handle any pets or animals

I’ve been in close contact with a person known to have COVID-19 or recently traveled to an area with ongoing spread of COVID-19?

• Call your doctor immediately.

I can’t find anywhere that sells disinfectant wipes or hand sanitizer?

Follow this guide to safely make your own hand sanitizer

It's the weekend and I can't get ahold of my doctor?

• Call the emergency room first and inform them you are displaying COVID-19 symptoms.
Stay Healthy

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue away.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects especially your cell phone.

