Virginia Beach asks for ‘voluntary compliance’ of COVID-19 gathering order; business permits to be suspended for noncompliance

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach businesses that don’t limit their patrons to 10 people or less amid the coronavirus outbreak will have their business license suspended, officials say.

Earlier this week, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam issued a Public Health Emergency Order. It put a 10-person limit on gatherings in restaurants, fitness centers, and theaters this week to help prevent the spread of coronavirus. As of March 19, Virginia has at least 94 positive cases of COVID-19, and two people in James City County have died from the disease.

Many restaurants and local businesses have changed the way they service their customers in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. Some are offering increased online and to-go services, while others have closed completely.

On March 19, the Virginia Beach Department of Public Health and the Virginia Beach Police Department said they are putting local businesses on notice to make sure they comply with Northam’s Public Health Emergency Order.

City officials are hoping businesses comply voluntarily; however, if they don’t, an emergency order will suspend the establishment’s permit, according to a city news release.

