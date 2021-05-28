Virginia Beach asking for public’s help to guide historic homes planning

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — On Friday afternoon, the Virginia Beach Cultural Affairs Department and Virginia Beach History Museums announced that they are seeking the public’s help in planning the future of several homes.

The History Associates Incorporated (HAI) is working with Virginia Beach History Museums to develop plans for the the Francis Land House, Lynnhaven House and Thoroughgood House.

Residents are invited to attend a public meeting where HAI will give residents an overview of their interpretive plan initiative and ask for feedback.

The meeting will take place on June 14, at 6:30 p.m. at the Virginia Beach Convention Center.