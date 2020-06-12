Virginia Beach asking community for input on police chief recruitment

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The City of Virginia Beach is reaching out to the community for help in finding the next chief of police.

Just days after local leaders called on Virginia Beach to hire a minority police chief, the city released a survey for residents to provide their input on the matter. The survey includes the most important qualities, characteristics, and community issues that should be considered with the next chief.

The survey will be open until Sunday, June 21, and can be found online at PublicInput.com.

“Selecting a chief is arguably one of the most important decisions for any city,” said Acting City Manager Tom Leahy. “We want to hear from residents what they see as the major elements we should be looking for as we review the applications and begin screening candidates.”

Petersburg Police Chief Kenneth Miller confirmed to WAVY-TV 10 that he has applied for the job. Miller served the VBPD for 30 years in various roles including as commander of the SWAT team.

For more information about the Virginia Beach Police Department, visit VBgov.com/Police.

