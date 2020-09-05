Virginia Beach Arts & Humanities Commission grants are now available

In this July 31, 2019, photo, handmade traditional brushes, left, are lined up along with modern paint brushes at the residence of Chitrakar couple Tej Kumari and Purna, in Bhaktapur, Nepal. Chitrakar families in the Nepalese capital of Kathmandu were renowned traditional painters and sculptors who depicted gods and goddesses on temples, masks of Hindu deities and posters for various religious celebrations. For the Chitrakar couple it is a struggle to keep the dying art alive against the modern mass produced prints. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — ​The Virginia Beach Arts & Humanities Commission announced on Friday that three annual grant programs are available to organizations whose missions are based on providing arts, humanities, history, or cultural programming and services.

The grants are in partnership with the City of Virginia Beach’s Cultural Affairs Department and the arts community.

The three grants that are available are:

Community Cultural Arts Grants

These grants are designed to aid in building cultural equity in the arts in the city by providing support for arts-based projects that reflect communities through innovative, culturally rooted, and/or participatory projects with the goal of bringing the community together to celebrate cultural and ethnic diversity.

The organizations do not need to be based in Virginia Beach.

The project must take place in Virginia Beach before June 30, 2021.

Request up to $5,000, which may be up to 75% of the project budget.

The Grant cycle for FY21 has two rounds based on the availability of funds:

Round 1 deadline – 5 p.m. on Oct. 2, for round 1 consideration. Round 1 presentations will take place at the Nov. 5, Arts & Humanities Commission meeting.

If funds are still available for a second round, the Round 2 submission deadline is 5 p.m. on Dec. 4, Round 2 presentations will take place at the Feb. 4, 2021 Arts & Humanities Commission meeting.

The Arts & Humanities Commission will not accept faxed or emailed applications.

Leadership & Organizational Development Grants

Grants of up to $750 to support arts and humanities leaders’ (professional administrators and board members) acquisition of skills and practical tools that hone their ability to lead, develop and sustain the overall health and vitality of arts and humanities organizations.

Eligible organizations must operate within Hampton Roads.

Available funds are allocated on a first-come, first-served basis to qualified applicants.

Applications must be submitted no less than 12 business days prior to an Arts & Humanities Commission meeting. The current schedule is available on the Cultural Affairs website.

Project Grants

Project Grants support increased access to quality cultural programs for citizens of Virginia Beach and are available to nonprofit arts and humanities organizations.

The organizations do not need to be based in Virginia Beach.

Project Grant awards will cover up to 50% of the total cost of projects supported by the grant.

Project Grants will open in November/December 2020 for eligible projects occurring the following fiscal year.

Applications are due on Feb. 1, 2021.

Presentations will be made in person or via WebEx in late March.

Awards and contracts are issued in the late spring/summer for the upcoming fiscal year.

Projects must occur between July 1, 2021, and June 30, 2022.

For more information visit vbgov.com/culture or, to apply for a grant, visit the Arts & Humanities Commission Grant Interface online database.

The city says if you have any additional questions, contact Hillary Plate, Cultural Programming, and Grants Coordinator, at hplate@vbgov.com.

