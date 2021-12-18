Virginia Beach Arts and Huminites Commission announces Project Grant program

VIRGINA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Beach Arts and Humanities Commission announced it is accepting applications for its annual Project Grant program.

The grants are open to nonprofit organizations that aim to provide arts, humanities, history or cultural programming services in Virginia Beach. The Project Grant covers up to 50% of the total costs of the projects supported by the grant. It also supports eligible projects occurring between July 1, 2022, and June 20, 2023.

Grant workshops will also be available in January to assist with the application process. Workshops will be held at 4 p.m. each Tuesday in January to assist with the application process. See dates below:

Jan. 4, 2022: changes to the grant application. ( Virtual via WebEx )

) Jan. 11, 2022: project data worksheets and budget worksheets. ( Virtual via WebEx )

) Jan. 18, 2022: narrative and presentations. ( Virtual via WebEx )

) Jan. 25, 2022: collaborative workshop for feedback and questions. (In-person at the Sandler Center for the Performing Arts, 201 Market St., Virginia Beach, VA 23462)

To apply for a grant, visit the Arts & Humanities Commission Grant Interface online database.

The deadline to apply is February 7, 2022.