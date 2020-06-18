Virginia Beach Art Center opens public and virtual ‘Heroes Among Us’ exhibit

200 paper masks inscribed with the names of real health workers, with a prayer for each. Fashioned from a nursing handbook by book artist Maggie Kerrigan.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Beach Art Center is the home of the Artists Gallery and together they are celebrating the sacrifice and service of those called to protect us with new public viewing and virtual exhibit.

The Art Center says the intended to honor military, first responders, health workers all who serve will begin on July 3rd.

The Virginia Beach Art Center Facebook page will host a live video award ceremony that will be available at 7:00 p.m., on July 3rd

During the streaming, viewers can tour the submitted entries individually, view the Judge’s Remarks, and even purchase artwork.

The Virginia Beach Art Center is a non-profit organization offering art exhibitions, art classes, and pottery classes in a fully equipped center located at 532 Virginia Beach Boulevard.

The Virginia Beach Art Center says the Artists Gallery is an artists’, “co-operative providing space for working, exhibiting and showcasing original fine art by local and regional artists.”

