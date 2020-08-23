Virginia Beach Art Center announces ‘Sea Of Change’ Mid-Atlantic regional exhibition

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) –– The Virginia Beach Art Center announced on Saturday that the “Sea Of Change” Mid-Atlantic regional exhibition will be coming to Hampton Roads in September.

The gallery will open on Friday, September 4, and will be featured until Thursday, September 27. The display includes artists from South Carolina to Pennsylvania and celebrates the oceans as well as acknowledging the challenges they face.

Guests can view all the artwork online or in the gallery during Opening Day Friday. VBAC is also hosting a Facebook Live video award ceremony at 7:00 p.m. during which, guests can tour the submitted entries individually, and view the Judge’s Remarks.

The Virginia Beach Art Center is a non-profit organization offering art exhibitions, art classes, and pottery classes at 532 Virginia Beach Boulevard. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays, and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays.

Latest News