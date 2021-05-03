Virginia Beach appoints new resort administrator

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The City of Virginia Beach has appointed a new resort administrator.

Virginia Beach City Manager Patrick A. Duhaney appointed Lisa Bleakley for the position. Bleakley has been Montgomery County Virginia Regional Tourism’s first and only Executive Director since 2012 which she has helped grow travel expenditures an average of 6% of the past 8 years.

Bleakley is expected to start mid-June.

She had previously worked in Virginia Beach as a part-time event supervisor at the former Pavilion. She was promoted to the Resort Management Office as Events Supervisor, Events Coordinator, and Special Events and Film Office Manager. Bleakley finished her first career stint in the city after serving as Assistant General Manager of the first six years of the then-new Virginia Beach Convention Center.

Bleakley’s appointment is just the latest step as Virginia Beach moves to polish its image following the recent incidents in the city, specifically at the Oceanfront.

Earlier this month, officials “resort ambassadors” made their debut at the Oceanfront with the goal of not only ensuring Atlantic Avenue looked better but “felt” better.

The ambassadors — which were hired and have been planned for prior deadly shooting late March — will be stationed every other block from Rudee Loop to The Cavalier Hotel complex on weekend evenings until 11.